Un Monstruo Viene a Verme: Se lleva nueve premios en los Goya 2017

La película 'Tarde para la Ira' se hace con el galardón de mejor película del año en los Goya 2017. Pero la producción 'Un Monstruo Viene a Verme' consigue un total de nueve premios dentro de una gala en la que también hubo reconocimiento para 'El Hombre de las Mil Caras'.

Imagen de la película Un Monstruo viene a verme
5 de febrero de 2017 -

La película 'Tarde para la Ira' se alzó como la mejor del año dentro de la gala de los Goya 2017. Una gala que discurrió con ciertos altibajos en su ritmo. Contando además con la arrolladora presencia de ' Un Monstruo Viene a Verme ' de Juan Antonio Bayona en su enésimo triunfo en los premios máximos del cine español.

A continuación podemos ver la lista de premiados en los Goya 2017:

GOYA DE HONOR: ANA BELÉN
MEJOR PELÍCULA: TARDE PARA LA IRA
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN: J.A BAYONA, por "UN MONSTRUO VIENE A VERME"
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA:ROBERTO ÁLAMO, por "QUE DIOS NOS PERDONE"
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA: EMMA SUÁREZ, por "JULIETA"
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO: ALBERTO RODRÍGUEZ y RAFAEL COBOS, por "EL HOMBRE DE LAS MIL CARAS"
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL: DAVID PULIDO y RAÚL ARÉVALO, por "TARDE PARA LA IRA"
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO: MANOLO SOLO, por "TARDE PARA LA IRA"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO: EMMA SUÁREZ, por "LA PRÓXIMA PIEL"
MEJOR ACTOR REVELACIÓN: CARLOS SANTOS, por "EL HOMBRE DE LAS MIL CARAS"
MEJOR ACTRIZ REVELACIÓN: ANA CASTILLO, por "EL OLIVO"
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN NOVEL: RAÚL ARÈVALO, por "TARDE PARA LA IRA"
MEJOR PELÍCULA EUROPEA: ELLE

Imagen de los premiados en los Goya 2017

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN: PSICONAUTAS, LOS NIÑOS OLVIDADOS
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE PRODUCCIÓN: SANDRA HERMIDA MUÑÍZ, por "UN MOUNSTRO VIENE A VERME"
MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL: FRÁGIL EQUILIBRIO
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES: FÉLIX BERGÉS Y PAU COSTA, por "UN MONSTRUO VIENE A VERME"
MEJOR SONIDO: ORIOL TARRÁGO Y PETER GLOSSOP, por"UN MONSTRUO VIENE A VERME"
MEJOR DISEÑO VESTUARIO: PAOLA TORRES, por "1898, LOS ÚLTIMOS DE FILIPINAS"
MEJOR PELÍCULA IBEROAMERICANA: EL CIUDADANO ILUSTRE
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL: AÍ,AÍ.AÍ, DE SILVIA PERÉZ CRUZ, por "CERCA DE TU CASA"
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL: FERNANDO VELÁZQUEZ,por "UN MONSTRUO VIENE A VERME"
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA: DAVID MARTÍ Y MARESE LANGAN, por "UN MONSTRUO VIENE A VERME"
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTÍSTICA: EUGENIO CABALLERO, por "UN MONSTRUO VIENE A VERME"
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE FOTOGRAFÍA: OSCAR FAURA, por "UN MOUNSTRO VIENE A VERME"
MEJOR MONTAJE: BERNART VILAPLANA y JAUME MARTÍ, por "UN MOUNSTRO VIENE A VERME"
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN: “TIMECODE”
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL: “CABEZAS HABLADORAS”
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN: “DECORADO”

PREMIO ARIEL: La película española que representará a nuestro país en la 59 edición de los Premios Ariel es “TARDE PARA LA IRA”
Noticias de cine del 5 de febrero de 2017

Información relacionada con Un Monstruo Viene a Verme

Un Monstruo Viene a Verme
Juan Antonio Bayona - 2015 ( EE.UU. ) - PELÍCULA
El primer argumento de la película nos habla de un niño que busca la ayuda de un monstruo para tratar de salvar la vida de su madre enferma.
RepartoCríticas Tráilers
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones - Nació en Birmingham, West Midlands, Inglaterra el 19 de enero de 1984
Noticias de Felicity Jones

Noticias sobre Un Monstruo Viene a Verme


